Vismo will launch its new app-based Lone Worker Safety Solution at the Global Security Exchange (GSX) exhibition which runs from September 8 to 12, in Chicago.

The launch marks Vismo’s eighth consecutive attendance as an exhibitor at the annual GSX, formerly the ASIS International Annual Seminar and Exhibits. In previous years Vismo won the “ASIS Accolade’s Security’s Best Award” for two years running in 2016 and 2017. The GSX exhibition is expected to attract more than 22,000 attendees from more than 110 countries.

Colin Dale, VP Business Development at Vismo, pictured, said: “Vismo is committed to constantly improving user security and over the past year has integrated the latest technology to provide enhancements to our products and user experience.

“The result is the new Vismo Lone Worker Safety Solution, which effectively and securely assists lone workers by helping to eliminate the risks of working alone and without constant communication with their management team.”

A panic button, when activated, sends an alert to administration teams, notifying them of a user’s location. The app also makes workforce management easier, thanks to its timed check-in and check-out function. Definitions of check-ins can be tailored to employees or job roles by administrators. Employees can choose the relevant action, with an optional time frame to complete the task at hand. That information, confirming the user’s location and relevant check-in action, is sent to a secure Vismo portal.

Should the time frame expire, or not be deactivated by the lone worker upon, for example, the completion of a task, an alert is automatically sent to an administration team. The team will then be in contact with the employee and provide assistance if it is clear the employee is in, or will be in, danger.

Dale said: “Although lone workers can use the app’s panic button there may be incidents when they are unable to do so. That’s when the Vismo Lone Worker Safety Solution really comes into its own.”

The product includes Vismo-Alert and VismoStream to give lone workers options in an emergency – while giving employers and management teams strategic information to manage the safety of their employees.

In 2016 Vismo-Alert achieved the ASIS Accolade Award, due to the covert nature of the panic button. If a non-mobile device is desired, the panic button can be worn on the wrist, belt and as a pendant. Bluetooth connects the Vismo-Alert to a user’s smartphone, to send a panic alert with a GPS location remotely to the secure Vismo portal. Vismo won the ASIS Accolade Award in 2017, with VismoStream. This enables users to send immediate encrypted transmissions of live video and audio from their smartphone to the secure portal.

Vismo adds that customers include Fortune 500 and FTSE companies, SMEs (Small Business Enterprises( and NGOs (Non-Governmental Organisations).