In a global market, at a time of exponential technological growth, Camlock Systems weren’t satisfied with maintaining the status quo, they write.

As customers accelerate the development of intelligent applications and technologies, we’ve matched their appetite for progression with a renewed strategy and the development of smarter locking solutions.

Built on three generations of locking innovation, Camlock Systems has forged a reputation for precision and quality through the design and engineering of mechanical locking systems and patented technology that meet our customers’ unique needs. Moving from locksmith, to distributor, to manufacturer and now nascent access control developer, adaptation has always been a continuous theme in our company’s history.With our target markets adapting to technological advances at a rapid pace, we’ve listened carefully to our customers and closely monitored market trends, ready to adapt our business strategy and take Camlock Systems into a new phase of its development.

Adapting

The global shift towards intelligent applications has been a catalyst for change at Camlock Systems, driving us towards continuous improvement and greater innovation of smarter locking.

While still supplying high-quality mechanical products, we’re shifting our focus from applications with a basic locking requirement, to those with a great need for security and access management.

As businesses develop more and more intelligent applications, our development of innovative electronic locking solutions enables us to offer a new level of value to our customers that sets the industry standard for security.

We’re moving into new markets, with greater opportunities to support our partners in the utilities and infrastructure sectors as they look for smarter solutions that enable increased automation, visibility and connectivity.

With our ability to design bespoke, innovative products our reach is greater than ever before. As we expand our offering across the globe to enter new markets in Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific we are helping more companies than ever before to achieve the right levels of security for their individual application.

A smarter identity

Over the past year, we’ve been working to enhance the visual identity of our business and showcase our vision for the future. As a result of the rebranding process, we’ve got a sharp new logo and a stylish and more accessible website that represents our values and articulates our strategic shifts. More than ever, we’re proud of our ability to see security as a whole, thanks to more than 100 years of experience in locking innovation. In addition to highlighting our heritage and experience, our new website showcases our extensive mechanical range and new electronic developments, as well as our ability to work collaboratively with our customers to develop products that meet your needs. So, with our eyes firmly fixed on the future of both our industry and our customers’, we’re more committed than ever to developing smarter solutions that offer you more.

“We’re excited for the future of our business, our markets and the potential to support all of our customers, old and new, in facing the challenges and benefits technological advances bring.”

Whatever your locking needs, you can trust that Camlock Systems will work with you to find the smartest solution in locking security and access management.

Visit www.camlock.com.