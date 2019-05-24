Portsmouth station

For the new Eastern Hampshire Police Investigation Centre in Portsmouth, ASSA ABLOY High Security & Safety Group delivered doorsets to Hampshire Police, including custodial doors and acoustic timber doors.

The physical security product company says it specified a range of doors to meet the security requirements of exercise yard doors, holding cell doors and personnel doors. Michael Dunn, Commercial Director, said: “The new police centre integrates an investigation hub with a custody suite, making the specification for security, safety and accessibility quite complex. The facility accommodates over 350 staff members, as well as 36 detention cells, which are in operation 24/7, 365 days a year. Managing the different needs of the building and its users was a key challenge when it came to the specification process, but thanks to our expertise and extensive product portfolio – from high security doorsets and glazed doors to steel duct and decency doors, we were able to specify a complete doorset and security package tailored to the needs of the project.”

And Moira Anderson, from Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioners’ office, said: “The Police Investigation Centre at Portsmouth is part of the next generation of police facilities and the multi-purpose use of these sites require a more extensive and varied suite of high security and safety solutions. The doorset specification installed across the site is integral to the overall performance and function of the building, at all times prioritising the safety of building users.”

Visit www.assaabloyopeningsolutions.co.uk.