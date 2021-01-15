Lock birthday

To mark its 100th birthday in 2021, Master Lock has has launched a Collector padlock and key chain.

The limited-edition padlock features a 54mm laminated steel body and can withstand outdoor climates, offering resistance against prying attempts. For cut resistance, the padlock is made from a 29mm tall, 8mm diameter hardened boron alloy shackle. Its four-pin cylinder prevents picking attacks, and its dual ball-bearing locking mechanism offers protection; suitable the US manufacturer says for securing sheds, gates and heavy-duty equipment.

The padlock comes with the brand’s lion head, recreated for the anniversary. It’s on sale, with the key chain, from Amazon, DIY retailers and the likes of Screwfix and Toolstation. The company also offers padlocks with resettable combinations, electronic locks, door hardware and safes and fire resistant chests.

