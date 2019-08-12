Solon Security have launched the Defender Signal Blocker Mini to combat keyless motor vehicle theft. The Defender Signal Blocker was launched in 2017 for protection of keyless vehicle fobs and blocking phone signals for anti-distraction driving purposes.

Given the rise in relay attacks on vehicles, Solon Security have introduced the Defender Signal Blocker Mini. It’s for customers who solely want to use the pouch to protect their car fob. The smaller design still holds the Secured by Design (SBD) accreditation.

David Simpson, Marketing and Sourcing Manager at Solon Security says: “Relay theft is one of the quickest growing crime types in the UK today. Unfortunately, as technology evolves for our convenience, so too do the methods used by criminals. The Defender Signal Blocker Mini is our latest high-quality solution for combatting an ongoing and costly problem.”

SBD Development Officer Hazel Goss said: “I love these products and use them myself for my vehicles. They are inexpensive to buy and can stop you from becoming a victim of crime by having your vehicle stolen. It’s great to see that our member companies such as Solon Security are continuously looking to offer products that can assist in reducing crime”.

The storage pouch features the signal blocking RPF material. This blocks the electromagnetic field, leaving thieves unable to scan or boost the proximity signal thus averting access to the vehicle via the car fob and preventing theft via a relay attack. Within five seconds of entry the fobs signal will be completely blocked, returning with five seconds of removal. The design also features a key ring for securing your fob, plus a hook on the rear for hanging the pouch on key racks.

The parent product, the Defender Signal Blocker, was voted ‘Best Buy’ in the Auto Express product test in 2018, also being shortlisted for In Car Product of the Year at the 2018 First Car Awards. For Solon Security’s range of SBD accredited products visit the SBD website: http://www.securedbydesign.com/members/solon-security-ltd/.