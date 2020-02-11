Environmental Street Furniture (ESF) is representing Northern Ireland at a Department for International Trade (DIT) Physical Security at Public Areas seminar, at the British Embassy in Helsinki.

The seminar focuses on physical security and critical national infrastructure protection and will be a chance for ESF to showcase their security product range to Finnish buyers, distributors and end customers.

Business Development Manager at ESF, Paul Hamilton, pictured, will be speaking at the seminar, giving examples of the company’s security projects, including the recent completion of the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai, the firm’s largest project to date; featured in the February 2020 print issue of Professional Security Magazine.

Paul said: “We are delighted to have been invited to present at the DIT Physical Security Seminar in Finland. This is a great opportunity for ESF to discuss the myriad of challenges that public areas face in today’s society. We will be able to share our expertise of the best products to use and how to minimise the effects of an attack including hostile vehicle attacks.”

ESF is the only company from the region invited to attend and present. Paul will also be stressing the importance of perimeter security in all aspects of the built environment, from car parks and public facilities, to pedestrian zones and residential areas.

In 2019, ESF acquired County Down-based security company, Sentry Posts, adding further products and services to their already portfolio. ESF also supplies street furniture, solar and themed products to 22 countries.