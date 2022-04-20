Headingley Stadium cylinders

Headingley Stadium is home to Yorkshire County Cricket Club and the rugby league club Leeds Rhinos. It’s seeing £50m developments over 20 years. Over 250 MTL500 cylinders have been installed on a master key suite, across hospitality areas and stands. The manufacturer Mul-T-Lock worked with EM-B, part of the MB Group, from the initial design, working as technical design consultants for door hardware, and checking compliance across the site.

Rob Oates, Commercial Director at Headingley said: “We have, and continue to invest, a significant amount to ensure Headingley Stadium meets the strict criteria for both test cricket and Super League rugby. We need to ensure every level of detail is commissioned to be as secure as possible both now and in the future, without compromising on aesthetics and finishing styles. MB-Locks, together with Mul-T-Lock, demonstrated the advantages of MTL500, and I was especially impressed with the flexibility of the master key system and its ability to incorporate all of our key access requirements.”

The MTL500 cylinder is supported by a unique key authorisation magnetic strip card. This card must be presented to a registered MTL500 locksmith before any more keys can be supplied, to control duplicate keys.

Philip Goldberg, Managing Director of MB Locks added: “The Headingley Stadium is a unique challenge, as both the Leeds Rhinos Rugby League Club and Yorkshire County Cricket Club have very different needs and requirements for the project in terms of security, accessibility and aesthetics. We worked on both sides of the stand including boxes, changing rooms, hospitality areas and concourses; a complex brief. The benefit of working with Mul-T-Lock is our long-standing relationship, meaning that the specification could be quickly translated with the technical and sales team to design a master key suite, using MTL500 as a protective opportunity to meet the requirements. It can provide the ultimate in security, but also it offers a high-quality access control system with a huge number of useable combinations.”