DOCOs see factory

Police DOCOs – Designing Out Crime Officers from forces across the North East of England – were given a glimpse behind the scenes at a Hartlepool factory which makes expanded metal mesh products.

The Expanded Metal Company, which has been a Secured by Design (SBD) member company since 2001 and was the first fencing manufacturer to have their products accredited by SBD, hosted a North East Designing Out Crime Officers regional group meeting at their factory on Thursday, May 2. The DOCOs saw fencing, gates, partition wall systems and window meshes.

Touring the 25,000 square metre factory, the officers saw how the expanded metal mesh products are made. The process involves slitting and stretching material to create holes rather than punching it out, giving it a range of properties, which makes it a material that can be used throughout a variety of industries, the firm says.

DOCOs also heard from Business Development Managers Paul Green and Paul Whitton, on the security rated products, and the range of work across the world.

SBD Development Officer Alfie Hosker, pictured, said: “This was an excellent meeting and factory tour, whereby the Designing Out Crime Officers, who provide security and design advice for a number of Police Forces across the region, received an in depth and enjoyable view of the capabilities of The Expanded Metal Company’s Secured by Design Police Preferred Specification accredited products.

“The officers saw first-hand how the perimeter security products are manufactured on site and the attack testing that they are put through, demonstrating why it is crucial to ensure that quality perimeter security correctly specified in line with the security risks should be an integral part of any development. The products offered by The Expanded Metal Company are extensively tested to ensure that the company can supply high quality perimeter products, be it a fencing system, Securilath partition walling system or their Alleygator alley gates.”

Paul Green said: “We were delighted to welcome the Designing Out Crime Officers team which enabled us to showcase our range of High Security Perimeter products to an audience of Senior Security Professionals. We have always endeavoured to ensure that our products are at the forefront of Industry testing, which hopefully reflects in our association with SBD and BRE (Loss Prevention Certification Board) initiatives.”