New from Hanwha Techwin are the Wisenet TRM-410S and TRM-810S network video recorders. These NVRs are for transport applications. With a footprint of just 250mm by 210mm and offering two-way audio communication, the two new NVRs are EN50155, EN-50121 and EN-61373 certified. This makes them the makers say suitable for deployment on buses and trains whether for recording passenger activity, or the road or track ahead, to provide evidence of any incidents.

The recorders, which support H.265, H.264 and MJPEG compression, offer 4TB onboard video data storage, with the TRM-810S also offering the option of RAID. Both these NVRs have a built-in Power over Ethernet (PoE and PoE+) switch, making them suitable the firm says for mobile applications as there is no need to install separate power supplies for cameras and monitors. Designed to offer the stable recording of event and location data as well as video, the two new devices complement the 16-channel TRM-1610S and TRM-1610M NVRs and the three compact Wisenet X mobile H.265 dome cameras, launched in 2018.

Uri Guterman, Head of Product and Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe said: “Our two existing 16-channel NVRs are proving to be popular among train operators who wish to record images captured by a large number of cameras installed in train carriages. The introduction of the four and eight channel NVRs means that we now have cost-effective solutions for bus, coach and truck type applications.”