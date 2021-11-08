Mayflex sign up to distribute AEM test kit

Mayflex, the Birmingham-based distributor of converged IP security and other products, has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with AEM to distribute their test and measurement solutions in the UK.

AEM is a $600m firm with more than 25 years of delivering test capability products, across a range of technologies. With a major sales presence in the USA, Asia, India and the Middle East, AEM have partnered with Mayflex to bring their products to the UK.

Ross McLetchie, Sales Director said: ‘We are excited to partner with AEM, with their significant international experience and an innovative, feature packed range of testers with many USPs, that we know will excite our customer base. For instance, their TestPro CV100 model has the quickest Cat6A autotest at just six seconds, just a third of the time required by some alternative offerings on the market today.

‘Their UK based calibration and service centre will radically reduce the amount of time that an installer is without a tester, something that we know is critical to most users that can’t afford to be without a tester for too long. To make ownership of their kit as simple and affordable as possible, units are sold complete with a 3-year care plan, no small print, and no recurring annual costs for calibration and service.

‘Customers can trust AEM, they have won multiple awards over recent years, their testers are approved by most cable system manufacturers for warranty purposes, and of course Mayflex have completed significant due diligence before committing to bring the product to the UK market, resulting in this launch being supported by a 30-day money back guarantee.’

For details on the range, features and technical specification visit the Mayflex website. There you can sign up to learn more about AEM, at online demonstrations running until December 16; by attending you could be in with a chance of winning up to £10,000 of AEM test equipment.