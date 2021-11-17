The critical communications product company Zenitel has launched five IP speakers that provide intelligent two-way communications and allow users to hear, be heard, and be understood.

Lars Paulsson, EVP for Safety and Security at Zenitel, says: “IP speakers as an important part of public address systems are essential for mitigating security and safety challenges, especially in demanding environments. We are excited and look forward to see in how many different ways this next generation series of IP speakers from Zenitel can create value for our customers.”

The new line of speakers includes:

1. Ceiling Speaker, ELSIR-10CM – This IP56-rated ceiling speaker is for indoor use. A concealed microphone enables access to intelligent audio features, while maintaining a clean speaker design. This full range speaker allows for broadcast of voice messages and background music.

2. Horn Speaker, ELSII-10HM – for perimeter and asset protection. The design and frequency response of the speaker allows the user to deliver voice messages over distances. It has an IP67-rated design.

3. Long Horn Speaker, ELSII-10LHM – it delivers communication in large areas especially where speaker placement is challenging. As with the standard horn speaker, the Long Horn speaker is for perimeter and asset protection. Its design is IP67-rated.

4. Cabinet Speaker, ELSII-10WM – IP67 rated, for indoor and outdoor use. It is wall mounted and its aesthetics allow the speaker to blend into its environment, the makers say. It is for both broadcasting voice messages and background music.

5. Projector Speaker, ELSII-10PM – This IP65-rated Projector speaker is bi-directional speaker and designed for indoor and outdoor applications. It enables coverage in areas such as corridors, halls, walkways, and rail platforms where ceiling speakers cannot be installed. It offers a mid-point between the dispersion and coverage of a horn speaker with the aesthetic design offered by a cabinet speaker.

The new series offers:

– Built-in microphone for ambient listening and talk-back;

– Automatic volume control;

– A built-in amplifier that reduces the need for cabling; and

– Flexible zoning, to ensure that each speaker can be addressed alone, or grouped to form larger zones.

Zenitel’s use of open standards such as SIP, Multicast, and RTP streaming enables integration, and three modes of operation – SIP, IC-EDGE, and ICX-Alphacom – allow users to scale to needs, from standalone systems to enterprise grade.

Visit https://www.zenitel.com/ip-speakers.