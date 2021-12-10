Johnson Controls, the multi-national building product company, has added six new cameras to the Cloudvue line, adding to camera options and form factors for customers to use cloud video surveillance. Cloud-enabled cameras, the company says, are in high-demand thanks to growth in the emerging cloud-based technologies market, which statistics confirms has tripled in revenue over the past five years.

The high-resolution cameras the makers say are suitable for exterior applications where rugged cameras are required to withstand harsh sites and where interior applications demand an appropriate aesthetic.

The Cloudvue Gen3 cloud-ready cameras come with processors for stronger surveillance performance, according to the firm. Available in 3MP and 8MP resolutions, the compact mini-dome, outdoor mini-dome and the outdoor bullet cameras are designed to offer features for surveillance options for a range of applications, including retail, apartment complexes and factories. As for hardware device management you can select the Cloudvue Gen3 cameras as part of the Cloudvue Security as a Service model. With an annual fee, Cloudvue Security as a Service includes unlimited cloud video storage and advanced service replacement on camera hardware for no extra fee. Visit: cloudvue.io.