Belarus residential development

31st March 2020

IP surveillance cameras have been fitted in a residential project New Borovaya, in Minsk, the capital of Belarus. The developer is A-100 Development, and the Vivotek network cameras have been deployed by distributor DataStream DEP.

On some 100 hectares, a whole district is being developed. In use are Vivotek IB8369A and IB8367A bullet-type network cameras for video surveillance of streets, playgrounds and outdoor parking. The FD8369A-V dome cameras were chosen for the entrances of residential buildings. A single data transmission network has been built, for access to any camera.

Begun in 2014, development of New Borovaya will take ten years. Visit www.vivotek.com.


