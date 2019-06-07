The Wisenet range of Network Video Recorders from Hanwha Techwin have been integrated with Cortech Developments’ Datalog MV, which operates with the latest version of Datalog which provides local and remote site monitoring and control of building, fire, security and energy systems. The aim; to add to the ability of operators to manage video surveillance systems which may be part of an integrated solution.

Integration with Wisenet Network Video Recorders (NVRs) means that operators will now be able to view live or recorded images captured by Wisenet cameras on the Datalog graphical user interface.

When there is an alarm event, images from Wisenet cameras installed in the vicinity of the incident are automatically displayed by Datalog, allowing operators to visually verify what is occurring and have greater situational awareness. The presentation of live images can also be triggered by any number of user defined real-time ‘cause and effect’ events, while Wisenet cameras and domes with PTZ functionality can be directly controlled via Datalog to enable operators to observe close up activity of any activity.

Jason Blundell, Head of Sales and Marketing for Cortech said: “We are excited to welcome Hanwha Techwin into our portfolio of integration partners and we are looking forward to working with them. The partnership between Hanwha Techwin and Cortech demonstrates our on-going commitment to offer users flexibility and the widest choice when selecting an integrated software platform.”

And Uri Guterman, pictured, Head of Product and Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe added: “Wisenet cameras are increasingly being specified for mission critical and high security infrastructure applications. Datalog has proved to be an ideal solution for these types of projects and we are therefore very pleased to have the opportunity to work with Cortech to ensure our mutual customers achieve maximum benefit from their safety and security systems.”