Pyronix is launching HomeControl2.0, its smart device application for managing and controlling security systems. HomeControl2.0 offers geofence alerts, biometric log-in, smart and intuitive navigation and the ability to evolve to the changing needs of a user.

Laurence Kenny, Pyronix Marketing Manager, said: “We’re excited to bring HomeControl2.0 to the market; delivering even more features and functions in a highly advanced and simple-to-use application.”

The app is built on a new user interface that’s been developed for the day-to-day user experience and evolve, the developers say. Geofence alerts remind the user to arm or disarm their system as they enter or exit a designated geofence area up to 1000m from the property. Biometric log-in to the control panel means that the user no longer has to enter their credentials each time they access their system via the app.

Laurence said: “Analysing the market and listening to our customer feedback, we’re really pleased to deliver this new app. We want our installers to have all the tools they need to grow their business and deliver value to their end users. HomeControl2.0 offers that in abundance and provides a new platform for future developments.

“The redesigned interface offers a new level of control and interactivity – an app that makes security easy, convenient and simple for both the user and the installer, while delivering extensive protection and peace of mind. Whether a residential property, small commercial property or even multi-site management, HomeControl2.0 is the ideal solution.”

The app is available on Android and iOS platforms and downloadable via the Play Store or Apple App Store, connecting to Pyronix systems through the PyronixCloud infrastructure.

Visit https://www.pyronix.com/uk/products/homecontrol2-0/.