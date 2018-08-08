The Linux based video management software (VMS) manufacturer Wavestore has appointed Reiss Spear as Regional Sales Manager for the north of the UK and Ireland.

Reiss, pictured, has worked within the electronic security industry for over ten years. Before joining Wavestore, he was a senior sales executive for the installer SECOM Plc.

Reporting to Wavestore’s Sales Director, Simon Shawley, Reiss will be working with Wavestore’s distribution and system integrator partners. Reiss said: “Professional security has become a lot more technologically advanced in recent years with so much choice available across so many brands. What attracted me to Wavestore is that our customers are able to take advantage of a completely open-platform, allowing them to use cameras and integrated technologies, including a broad range of video analytics, which satisfies their specific requirements.

“What’s more, as technology continues to develop, it can be seamlessly integrated into Wavestore’s platform to protect investment, make the best use of available budget cycles and keep end-user clients’ systems fully up-to-date. I am looking forward to working with existing Wavestore Partners, as well as developing new relationships and demonstrating how system integrators can win more business with Wavestore.”

About the VMS

Wavestore’s VMS brings together third-party devices and sub-systems such as cameras, intruder detection, access control and video analytics. Reiss can be contacted on (phone) 07809 909771 or by email: reiss.spear@wavestore.com. Visit www.wavestore.com.