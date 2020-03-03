OpenView Security Solutions, the privately owned installer of fire, electrical and mechanical services, is adding two quantity surveyors to its commercial team. Based at the company’s Romford head office, the two will work on contract management processes for delivery of all works on behalf of clients.

Karen Ryding MRICS, pictured, has been appointed Managing Quantity Surveyor. She has a BSC in Quantity Surveying and 32 years’ commercial experience in the construction industry, including in client, main contracting and sub-contracting work. She joins from DMC Contracts Ltd, a UK supplier of wall and floor finishes. As Commercial Manager she was responsible for tender pricing and bid submissions and worked on the delivery of several Crossrail stations in London. Earlier Karen worked at MGMC Ltd, building and maintenance services firm; and Lakehouse Contracts, a social housing contractor.

David Heath ICOB has been appointed Senior Quantity Surveyor. With a BSc (Hons) in Quantity Surveying, an HND in Building Studies and 46 years’ construction industry experience, he joins from Engie Regeneration Ltd, a provider of regeneration services. There, as Senior Quantity Surveyor, he was responsible for all commercial functions within PPC2000 partnering contract. He also worked as Senior Quantity Surveyor for KIER London Ltd and Quantity Solutions Ltd, which included the refurbishment/replacement of CCTV, door entry and associated security systems within HM Prisons.

Richard Stanley, OpenView’s Group Commercial Director, said: “We are delighted that Karen and David have joined our expanding commercial team and their combined experience will be invaluable as OpenView continues to expand its client portfolio. They will enhance the way that every contract is managed and delivered.”

