The networking installer Boston Networks has gained a place on lot 12 of the new Crown Commercial Service (CCS) framework agreement Network Services 2 (RM3808). As a company awarded a place on the new Surveillance and Security (lot 12), Boston Networks can now offer their security-based services, including CCTV and physical security monitoring, and associated maintenance and support services, to public sector bodies across the UK.

The framework is available to a number of government agencies and public bodies across the UK, including the public sector, their associated bodies and agencies, the voluntary sector and charities, or those procuring on behalf of the public sector to deliver public services. The new Network Services 2 (RM3808) framework replaces the existing Network Services (RM1045) framework and will run for four years.

Boston Networks Director, Paul Goodbrand, said: “We’re extremely proud to be named as one of only a small number of companies who have been selected to deliver Surveillance and Security services through the Network Services framework to local authorities across the UK. Combined with our extensive expertise of delivering secure and robust solutions and services, our place on the new Network Services 2 framework will allow us to offer our public sector organisations a more simplified, cost effective and readily compliant procurement route.”

Visit https://www.bostonnetworks.co.uk/.