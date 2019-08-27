Tyco, the security products division of Johnson Controls, has launched a campaign to encourage more installers to sign up to its partner programs. They’re are designed to help identify new business opportunities and ensure end users achieve maximum benefit from their investment in an integrated electronic security solution.

Gordon Morrison, pictured, is GB Sales Director for the Tyco Security Products access control and video brands. He said: “Feedback from the marketplace indicates that many small to medium size installers believe that manufacturers’ partner programs are ‘closed shops’ and that only large system integrators are able to qualify for membership. We want to dispel this myth by encouraging professional installers of all sizes to consider the benefits of one of our partnership programs.”

With partner programs already in place for C-Cure 9000 and Exacq, Tyco is looking to set up similar schemes for many of its other brands and products.

Gordon said: “At the heart of all our partner programs is our commitment to provide certificated training courses which representatives from all potential installer and system integrator partners need to attend in order to qualify to be an authorised reseller. Subject to the number of staff trained and the level of training achieved and maintained, being an authorised reseller comes with a wide range of benefits. These include preferential access to technical support services, marketing support and where relevant, free demonstration software.

“It’s a win, win for everyone involved. Tyco benefits from working with competent installers and system integrators who share our ambition to deliver maximum value from our solutions to their end-user clients, whilst at the system design or tender stages of a project, consultants, specifiers and end-users are able to identify those companies which are best qualified to install and support our solutions.”

