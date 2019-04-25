Secom’s use of the Milestone Systems video management software (VMS) for some of its UK customers saw Secom being named as Milestone’s 2018 Northern Europe partner of the year.

The award was announced at the Milestone Integration Platform Symposium, a regular event that brings together partners from the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions who network and learn about global trends in VMS.

Secom commercial, sales and marketing director Alan Blake, pictured, says: “We were delighted to hear that we had been nominated for an award – and more so to be named as the winner. The award is evidence of the sterling work that Secom has delivered – leveraging innovative, industry-leading solutions on the Milestone platform. We look forward to engineering more solutions in this way during 2019.”

Milestone’s open platform provides VMS options for applications ranging from single retail stores to multi-site and city-wide monitoring.

Alan Blake adds: “On this platform we are able to offer our customers the ability to monitor several cameras simultaneously. This provides enhanced security as well as the opportunity to make management decisions – such as the need to open additional till points – based on real-time observation of in-store conditions.

“Coupled with our track record in addressing retail crime through analysis of intelligence gathered from CCTV, Secom can now offer an advanced security process with potential to slash retailers’ losses to crime – and enable police to prosecute repeat offenders successfully.”