Partizan software, SATEL integrate

Last month saw the work completed on the integration of Partizan software with SATEL security devices.

SATEL is a Polish brand that has been producing intelligent electronic devices for security systems, smart home, access control and fire alarms since 1990. SATEL is supplying its products to more than 70 countries. Partizan is a manufacturer of video surveillance and access control systems, which is also developing software for remote control of security devices; in particular, Partizan mobile application for Android and iOS. The firm in 2019 received the Grand Prix of the international exhibition and conference of security technologies Adria Security Summit.

Thanks to the joint work by specialists of both companies, SATEL equipment can be managed in Partizan mobile applications. In particular, the function of combining devices into groups is available, full and partial arming, receiving notifications about alarms and events, and control of site entry. As the two firms say, this opens up new possibilities for installers and their customers: a multi-functional security system under the remote control of a smartphone.

Partizan and SATEL say that the integration is an important step in the development of both brands and they intend to continue cooperating. Both firms have been among the exhibitors at the Security TWENTY series of ST21 exhibitions around Britain this year.

Dmitry Danilchenko, CEO of Partizan Security says: “Thanks to such integrations, professional security systems are getting closer to a consumer. This is great, as it expands opportunities for both business and end users. Such business collaborations are like a puzzle: individually its parts are good, but together they become even better. We can say for sure that our “puzzle” with SATEL has successfully come together!”

And Grzegorz Rutkowski, SATEL Board Member, says: Nowadays, security systems need to be as versatile as it is technologically possible. Integrating our own solutions with those offered by other companies makes it easier for consumers to effectively manage and control their security systems. Customer experience is a crucial issue for us, and we’re glad to say our partnership with Partizan Security will surely be a benefit to all those who seek to make their home or businesses more secure.”

The Security TWENTY series of ST21 exhibitions closes for the year at Twickenham Stadium on Tuesday, November 16. Visit https://www.professionalsecurity.co.uk/security-events-and-conferences/security-twenty-home/.