Nimans adds names

27th November 2019

Distributor Nimans’ security and AV (audio-visual) division has added two names to its product portfolio. The Manchester-based firm has teamed-up with power supply specialist Haydon and AV mounts manufacturer B-Tech, after becoming an official UK distributor for video surveillance product company Hanwha.

Pictured is the division’s Director of Sales, Camilla Kirkham. She says: “These are very exciting times for Nimans as we become a complete one-stop-shop for security and AV. Since launching the new division in September we’ve been blown away by orders and interest and 2020 will be even bigger and better.”

B-Tech manufacture a range of AV mounting products; while Haydon specialise in enclosures, power supplies, HDMI splitters, housings and accessories.

Camilla adds: “Both B-Tech and Haydon are market leaders in their respective fields and we are delighted to be official stockists – backed by the highest levels of service and support from our own in-house team. Our new division has come a long way in a very short time and much more will follow next year working with high calibre brands such as the two latest additions.”

Visit www.nimans.net.


