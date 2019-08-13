Since its inauguration five years ago, Facit Data Systems has grown to become one of the market’s leading providers of video analytics and compliance software.

A host of operators are maximising their CCTV investments by generating business intelligence to improve sales, staffing efficiency, customer experience, safety and compliance.

Facit’s People Counter, Queue Manager and Heat Map solutions operate cost effectively over installed CCTV cameras and are system agnostic. Identity Cloak auto redaction software launched in 2018 to help Facit customers comply with strict GDPR guidelines for video data.

The new Facit website reflects the company’s work with the UK’s largest brands in retail, banking, healthcare and public space, and Facit’s partnerships with some of the world’s most trusted specialists.

Visit the new Facit website or read Facit’s latest case study.