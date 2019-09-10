AMG, manufacturer of fibre, analogue, IP/Ethernet, wireless and hybrid communication transmission products, has announced the start of a global growth plan.

After significant new external investment, the ISO 9001:2015 approved firm says it plans to promote its British designed and made products to world markets. There will be investment to significantly increase the product range, to increase its technical and sales resource, and team-up with partners.

The new MD is Steve Clarke, pictured. Steve’s 30 years’ experience spans senior management roles at video transmission manufacturing companies, including COE, GE companies IFS and Fiber Options and most recently, ComNet.

Steve said: “I’m really excited about developing the prospects for AMG’s potential for growth. With that aim in mind, I’ll be looking to build upon AMG’s current successes and develop the business to become a truly global brand. We’ll be looking to expand the company’s product portfolio and core technologies, and recruit expertise to broaden the depth of customer sales and technical support. In essence, the aim will be to secure a solid platform with which to further expand the depth of AMG’s market penetration.

“AMG has an acknowledged reputation as a great British manufacturer, and by complementing its unrivalled technology offer with an enhanced commercial and sales bias, I’ll be looking to develop the company’s customer base and take the business into new and exciting market sectors. We will take AMG from having been the best kept industry secret, to the global supplier of choice.”

AMG was among exhibitors at the Security TWENTY 19 event, at the Red Cow Moran Hotel, Dublin earlier this month.