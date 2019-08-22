Traka has integrated with the access security product company Gallagher’s Command Centre system to enable users to operate from a central platform to maintain key and equipment management.

The integration means that a user can grant access levels and receive Traka events and alarms on an individual and group level, in real-time. Users can have a single credential operation for door access and keys and equipment managed by Traka, which can be controlled by time and day on an automatic basis, with audit.

Steve Bell, Gallagher’s Chief Technology Officer says: “Gallagher Command Centre is powerful software that is fully scalable and supported by continuous investment in research and development. Traka is an industry leader in key and management solutions so they’re a natural integration partner for us. This integration enhances complete site control, centralised site visibility and real-time monitoring, ensuring situational awareness for all assets on both local and remote sites, safely and securely.”

Traka says that its software has been designed to support intelligent key and equipment management control. A user can vary staff access to selected items and provide curfew functionality to see that keys are checked out and returned in specific, defined time allocations.

Newest updates to Traka now presented to Gallagher Command Centre users include dedicated fault logging, whereby issues with keys and assets can be reported with a capability to ‘lock-in’ the asset until it’s fixed, to reduce downtime and disruption.

Kyle Arterton, Integration Manager at Traka added: “Gallagher is one of the foremost global innovators and suppliers within the security industry. This is a truly exciting integration for Traka, where together we have delivered a significant future-proof technology that paves the way for users to benefit from one complete building control system.

“Gallagher Command Centre and Traka can create an environment with improved efficiency, decreased downtime, and significantly reduced administrative overheads. The more integrations Traka can build with like-minded industry leaders, the more we can deliver simple, intelligent ways of enhancing site management. When combined with our established installation and support services, it demonstrates our capability to be “local when you need us, global when it counts.”

Visit https://systems.traka.com/integrations/gallagher/.