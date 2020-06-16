Hikvision has launched Hik-ProConnect. That’s described by the manufacturer as a convergent, cloud-based security service solution, aimed at apartments, family homes, factories, chain stores, and offices.

Users can converge Hikvision devices to cover video, intrusion, access control, intercom, and more to address security needs. Users can also authorise necessary system management, such as remote system health checks and maintenance.

Frank Zhang, President of the International Product and Solution Center at Hikvision, said: “Today, millions of devices are being connected into networks, including cameras and other security equipment, making them parts of the IoT world. We believe the security industry is ready for a new type of cloud-based systems and services. Hik-ProConnect addresses the needs of today’s security market, offering cutting-edge technologies, convergence, and straightforward system configuration and service delivery, greatly boosting users’ security capabilities and providing increased efficiency and peace of mind.”

Because the system is cloud-based, it can be deployed on-demand, with no server or local VMS (video management software) needed, which means no large upfront investment. Through the unified web portal, devices can be added in batches and configured, reducing installation time and costs.

Users who authorise Remote System Management and Health Monitoring will have an always-on system, the developers add. The Hik-ProConnect portal can identify and resolve device failures, communications loss, and other issues remotely; users are automatically notified of the latest updates on their mobile devices. The product brings disparate devices together. This goes beyond conventional systems made up of disparate elements, the firm argues. Integration of devices provides users with methods for setting rules for event types, time schedules, and triggered actions. Examples of device linkage include merging intercom calls and intrusion or access events with video verification. The result; situational awareness.

Users can access and manage their connected devices with one login and on one platform from anywhere, any time. The solution supports web-based portal and mobile app. And as for system security the product employs standards and protocols; this includes the TLS protocol for private and secure data transmission, and a user-defined AES encryption key for stream encryption, and more.

Visit www.hikvision.com/uk/products/software/hik-proconnect.