GARDiS access integration

The access control manufacturer TDSi reports that the access control features of its GARDiS software can now be incorporated into Milestone Systems’s XProtect Access software, through ORBNET Systems’ new Access Control module. This enables security operators to harness both to manage their access control from one portal.

By using the Milestone MIPSDK and GARDiS RESTAPI, this enables Milestone Smart Clients to receive GARDiS Events and to acknowledge alarms back to GARDiS. The ORBNET Plugin to XProtect Access means that cameras can be associated with doors as they are viewed in the Smart Client – live and play-back. The Access Monitor in the Milestone Smart Client shows card holder details in real-time as door events are triggered.

A pop-up feature is enabled in the Smart Client so that users are notified of access requests. Interactive icons on the Milestone maps show the real-time state of the doors and allow the execution of commands such as “Acknowledge alarms”, “Release”, “Set Barred”, “Set Unlocked” and “Return to Controlled Access”. A user can search for events linked to specific doors and/or users using the Access Control Tab. And alarms can be closed in GARDiS from the Milestone Smart Client.

Tina Baker, Software Project Manager at TDSi said: “We are delighted to be working with ORBNET Systems to enable this new integration of our GARDiS solution with Milestone’s XProtect Access. This collaboration provides security operators with additional choices on the best way to utilise their security system resources. For those already using or planning to install and use both GARDiS and XProtect Access, this is a highly flexible and powerful way to combine the considerable abilities of both systems. This module delivers the levels of integration that security operators need to continue tackling threats whilst maximising the performance of their security budget.”

For more details on the ORBNET Access Control module visit: https://orbnetsys.com/TDSi.

And for a video tutorial on the module visit https://youtu.be/BJwG6ZU9P4E.