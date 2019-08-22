EMEA region hires

In its EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) operations the perimeter intrusion detection company Senstar reports recent hirings of sales managers in France, the United Kingdom and Benelux, and, adding to its German team, Dirk Schiller on September 1. They joining existing resources in Continental Europe, the UK, and Dubai.

Fabien Haubert, Vice President of Sales – EMEA, said: “Strengthening our team allows Senstar to offer unrivalled intelligent security solutions, plus top-quality service and support to fulfil all of our customers’ needs and more.”

Besides its perimeter intrusion detection technologies, Senstar recently added to its product portfolio video management solutions (formerly Aimetis) including the Symphony video, security, and information management system; video analytics; access control; and related hardware.

Mr Haubert said: “The combination of perimeter intrusion detection and video management allows Senstar to offer a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated technologies that reduce complexity, improve performance and unify support. This makes Senstar a truly unique player in the security industry.”

Oliver Schmidt, Finance and Administration Manager, will work out of Senstar’s German office. To contact Senstar’s EMEA sales team:

United Kingdom, Simon Webster; email simon.webster@senstar.com.

Benelux, Patrick Wisker; email patrick.wisker@senstar.com.

East Europe, Baltics, Balkans, and Switzerland, Michael Begale; email michael.begale@senstar.com.

France, Nicolas LeBalch; email nicolas.lebalch@sentar.com.

Germany, Michael Rumpf, John Rosenbusch and Dirk Schiller; email michael.rumpf@senstar.com, john.rosenbusch@senstar.com and dirk.schiller@senstar.com.

Nordics, Dan Stomme; email dan.stomme@senstar.com

Middle East, Ali Khan; email ali.khan@senstar.com.