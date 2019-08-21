The Bosch Video Management System (BVMS) is using real-time data, AI and IoT. This is achieved by integrating NetApp Hybrid Flash Arrays with the Bosch Video Recording Manager (VRM) for storage. The NetApp operating system is writing different data streams from the camera to the storage. The result, the firms say: video streams and storage capacity are balanced and are backed-up in such a way that the processes continue to run even if there is a hard disk failure.

Bosch Building Technologies offers video surveillance, intrusion detection, access control, fire detection and evacuation systems. To be able to map and record events as well as objects, a security solution must also be manageable. This is why Bosch Building Technologies has been working with NetApp since 2011.

Bernhard Schuster, executive vice president sales and marketing at Building Technologies, says: “We work with NetApp because they are the data authority. NetApp offers the technologies that ensure that our systems are up and running and makes managing large data volumes easy with maximum reliability while lowering costs. Our video systems process image data in real time. Sharing the information with your security and other enterprise systems, such as warehouse or manufacturing is key for improving security and reducing costs. With the help of NetApp and the power of data, we are pushing security to the next level.”

Greater security and efficiency can be achieved by a transfer of data to higher-level systems. By adding IoT and AI, intelligent functions from sensor to connectivity turn the camera into a smarter device, that delivers information. Suspicious activities are detected in real time by the device’s algorithm. This can include the detection of inventory theft, tracking missing shipments in large warehouses, or flame and smoke detection.

As a part of BVMS, Bosch Video Recording Manager (VRM) and NetApp E-Series Hybrid Flash Arrays are integrated. The NetApp operating system is writing the data stream to the storage. By means of virtualisation, all disks can be managed by the solution as one large storage pool. Like this, the VRM can automatically balance video streams and storage capacity, and back it up in such a way that the processes continue to run even in the event of a hard disk failure. Two camera streams are recorded simultaneously in different recording qualities and sent to physically separated locations. There is virtually no limit to the number of cameras that can be mounted on top, as additional storage space can be added via BVMS.

Alexander Wallner, senior vice president and general manager EMEA, NetApp, said: “By leveraging NetApp technology, Bosch Video Recording Manager solution is further enhanced, resulting in a high-performance, flexible, scalable and reliable storage management solution for IP network video recording.”

To learn more, watch the video at https://datavisionary.netapp.com/ or on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XGJ01gYHtF8.