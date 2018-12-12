Business appointment

The Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) company Ocucon has appointed Maral O’Brien, pictured, as Business Operations Support Executive.

Breaking new ground in surveillance technology, Ocucon delivers cloud-based storage and retrieval, offering data analytics with the facility to analyse and retrieve unlimited amounts of HD video surveillance footage from within the Ocucon portal. The Newcastle-based company offers unlimited cloud-based storage as a service.

Maral joins from a marketing role in a Newcastle-based education start-up, where she gained experience in new business generation and stakeholder engagement. She’ll be responsible for aiding Ocucon’s business development.

Maral said: “This is an incredible opportunity, to join a start up that is accelerating at a breath-taking pace. As the business seeks to break new ground, both commercially and technologically, there are hugely exciting opportunities ahead, and I look forward to utilising my skills and contacts to help facilitate Ocucon’s rapid growth.”

The technology company has signed an Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) that will see HPE produce Ocucon-branded equipment for use on client sites, including Ocucon branded workstations and servers.

Gary Trotter, Co-Founder of Ocucon said: “As a growing business, finding the right talent is key. Maral’s experience and proven ability is evidence that the North East has a huge bank of talent, which makes it the ideal location for a company like ourselves. Maral has only been working with us for a short time but has already made a big contribution, particularly with our new business efforts in the US, Maral’s home country, and we’re very excited to welcome her to our growing team.”

The North East-based firm also recently launched Ocucon Pixelate, developed with Google.