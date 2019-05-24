Advancis offers PSIM (physical security information management) software for protection of critical infrastructure. This year at IFSEC, Southwest Microwave and TKH Security will be exhibiting with Advancis on its stand as technology partners. IFSEC International runs in London from June 18 to 20.

Advancis says it works with its technology partners in a community approach to integrate disparate systems into the WinGuard PSIM software as well as to provide support throughout a project’s life cycle. The firms at stand IF 2414, close to a main entrance, will show an integrated security control room with the latest WinGuard X4 features with live integration of perimeter protection systems from Southwest Microwave as well as access control, security and video management from TKH Security.

About Advancis

With more than 1,400 realised installations, Advancis was founded in 1994. WinGuard from Advancis is its latest generation of open architecture command and control platforms used to integrate and unify security, building automation, IT and communication systems. Most essentially WinGuard provides operators with a picture of situational analysis for decision making, command and control of all systems as well as handling procedures for live security incidents via the control room and in the field.

About Southwest Microwave

Southwest Microwave’s range of sensor technologies include integrated fence, buried cable and microwave detection against unauthorised site access. More than 70,000 Southwest Microwave detection systems are in 100-plus countries; from government and military installations to critical utilities, industrial and corporate campuses, correctional institutions, transportation centres and VIP residences.

About TKH Security

TKH Security offers access control, security and video management systems in various vertical markets; infrastructure, building and parking, healthcare and retail.