RFID acquisition

HID Global, the identity security product company, has acquired Technology Solutions (TSL) UK Ltd. It provides radio frequency identification (RFID) handheld readers. TSL designs, develops and makes mobile RFID readers and other multi-technology, mobile device peripherals used to identify and track products and assets.

Björn Lidefelt, CEO of HID, said: “The acquisition of TSL is a strategic fit for HID, which builds upon our leadership in identification technologies by adding proven handheld RFID readers to our robust portfolio of tags and Internet of Things enablement solutions. Expanding our RFID components business with TSL readers provides our customers a one-stop-shop for a complete RFID offering of hardware and integration tools – all through a shared distribution channel.”

TSL works with distributors worldwide, OEMs and system integrators to offer innovative mobile data capture products for a variety of applications, such as supply chain management, stock inventory control and ticketing. The handheld readers are industry-agnostic for use in retail, hospitality, animal ID, waste management, industry and logistics and any vertical market or application where RFID tags are used. The readers are based on RAIN RFID ultra-high frequency (UHF) and also support high-frequency (HF), low-frequency (LF), barcodes and QR codes.

With a core competency in designing reader units that are independent from display units, TSL products make it possible for customers to select their mobile device of choice for display and data processing, and upgrade to new phones and tablets as display devices.The range of handheld readers are operating-system-independent; they work with iOS, Android and Windows phones and tablets, as well as other Bluetooth-enabled devices.

TSL also provides its own mobile apps and a developer platform with SDKs and APIs for third parties to develop across major mobile operating systems, resulting in hundreds of apps supporting the readers.

About Technology Solutions

Founded in 1994, it’s now a Business Unit within HID’s Identification Technologies Business Area, which is led by Marc Bielmann, Senior Vice President and Head of Identification Technologies. Visit www.hidglobal.com.