Assurance for fingerprint sensors

HID Global, the identity product manufacturer, has announced the TouchChip TC series of capacitive fingerprint sensors has been awarded Level 1 certification by the third-party testing house iBeta Quality Assurance. This conformance – in accordance with ISO/IEC 30107-3 – affirms the HID Global biometric device functions to the highest standards, achieving zero penetration during repeated test spoof attempts.

Vito Fabbrizio, Managing Director, Biometrics Business Unit, Extended Access Technologies, HID Global, said: “We design our identity verification solutions to serve as a natural extension to users’ security systems and applications, with a commitment to produce products with outstanding accuracy, reliability and secure access. This Level 1 ISO PAD designation from iBeta confirms the diligence and purposeful security efforts our engineers built into the TouchChip product family to deliver trustworthy authentication across banking, government, healthcare, legal, retail and other industries where fingerprint verification drives efficiencies and prevents fraud.”

The TouchChip capacitive fingerprint sensors provides biometric authentication. The product firm says their compact design and durability make them suitable for high-traffic use such as at point-of-sale and multi-user applications using virtualisation platforms such as Citrix or VMWare. Patented authentication captures images for a variety of fingerprint and liveness detection verification uses.

The importance of presentation attack detection testing is to determine the strength of biometrics technology when faced with attempts to gain unauthorised access by the use of fake fingerprints. It is recommended that PAD testing be applied to all devices where security is a priority, the firm says.

Testing was conducted on the EikonTouch Model TC510-A3 sensor and associated TCS PAD Emulator v0.05 Windows 10 application in April 2021. iBeta was unable to gain unauthorized access through 360 presentation attacks (PAs) with six species of attack. The PA success rate resulted in 0pc. The Imposter Attack Presentation Match Rate (IAPMR) was also 0pc, demonstrating no unauthorized access was achieved with the artefacts applied.

This represents the fifth perfect score HID achieved in fingerprint authentication device compliance testing based on the application of Deep Learning Neural Network-based PAD Technology.

