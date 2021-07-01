The identity card manufacturer Databac has launched a range of anti-microbial identification products. That includes ID cards, card wearing accessories and wristbands, all treated with an additive to help prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses. While aimed at healthcare, the range is for any busy site with a high throughput of people, the company says.

Databac CEO Charles Balcomb said: “Identification is our core business. As experts in this field, it is our responsibility to find solutions to the challenges faced by businesses in the current climate and beyond. ‘Hygienic identification’ is a trend that will outlast the pandemic, setting new norms in health and safety. ID cards are handled numerous times a day. Just think how often you hold a card up to a reader or pick up a lanyard to wear around your neck. Any business or institution serious about keeping staff and visitors safe will be interested in our new range, which provides anti-microbial protection for all popular credentials and wearing accessories.”

The anti-microbial ID range includes:

– ID and access cards, which can be made with RFID and other technologies;

– lanyards in cotton, bamboo, PET, rPET and corn;

– card holders, both rigid open-fronted and clear enclosed formats;

– wallets for use with visitor passes; and

– wristbands for hospital, events and sports centres.

An anti-microbial lamination film is also available to protect printed documents such as menus or book covers that are handled by different people. The manufacturer says its anti-microbial products offer protection primarily through silver ion technology. This works by inhibiting the growth and replication of germs, bacteria, fungi and mould. The additive used reduces bacterial activity by over 99 per cent it is claimed, against bacteria and some viruses, including staphylococcus and influenza A. Visit https://databac.com/.