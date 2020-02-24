Zero carbon emissions plan

Mitie has launched a ‘Plan Zero’, pledging that it will reach net zero carbon emissions by 2025. Mitie says it’s the first facilities management (FM) company to set such a net zero emissions target, ahead of the UK Government’s 2050 target. Plan Zero has three pillars, setting targets to:

– Eliminate carbon emissions from power and transport

– Eradicate non-sustainable waste; and

– Enhance inefficient buildings to meet the highest environmental standards

In power and transport, for example, in addition to a current commitment to switching its fleet to electric vehicles, Mitie has also pledged to decarbonise its heating systems and switch to 100 per cent renewable electricity, as well as using smart building technology to maximise energy efficiency.

The FM firm says that it will also remove single-use materials from its business by embracing the ‘circular economy’ through closed-loop paper recycling and only using natural, non-toxic and biodegradable cleaning products. It will also improve biodiversity at all its sites.

Plan Zero draws on expertise from across all areas of the FM contractor’s business including Renewable Energy, Sustainable Infrastructure, Efficient Buildings, Waste Reduction and EV Transition. Using its blueprint, the firm says that it will apply its capabilities to help its clients achieve their own net zero carbon targets with new services designed to help more clients address sustainability.

Simon King, Mitie’s new Director of Sustainability, said: “The climate emergency is a problem that we all need to take responsibility for. If we have any chance of solving it, then businesses need to take bold action now. Plan Zero is our ambitious 2025 commitment, to lead the way, not just within our own industry but across wider UK business too.

“We’re putting the expertise within our business into action. We’re stepping up the roll out of our electric fleet, powering our buildings with renewables and championing the circular economy. Plan Zero is our promise to protect the planet and leave it in a better condition than we found it. Over the next five years, and beyond, this will simply become how Mitie does business and we hope many more companies will join us on this journey.”