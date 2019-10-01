Venture Security has a contract from English Heritage to look after Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain. One of the most-visited prehistoric monuments in Europe, it’s classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Around 1.5 million people visit the mid-Wiltshire landmark each year.

After a competitive tender earlier this year, Venture is now providing static guarding for the monument around the clock, as well as security for the onsite visitor centre. Also, the contractor is providing security services for four events held at the site over the year: the summer and winter solstices, and two equinoxes in spring and autumn, which thousands will typically attend.

Jennifer Davies, head of historic properties at English Heritage, said: “When we put the contract out to tender, we were really impressed by the team at Venture Security. We could see that they understood the significance of the assignment and had the experience and dedication needed to deliver it. The fact Venture knows the area very well and uses locally based team members was really appealing. Plus they have extensive experience in crowd management and handling security for high profile public events, so they tick all the boxes for us.”

Venture at Stonehenge has 12 SIA-badged security officers, with other team members joining to support the security detail for the quarterly events as required.

Paul Howe, Venture Security managing director, said: “We’re delighted to be working with English Heritage and to be looking after such an iconic site as Stonehenge. It’s a privilege to be entrusted with protecting a monument of such historic interest, ensuring it is preserved for generations to come.”

About Venture Security

Based in Andover, the firm provides specialist security services to local authorities, corporate and residential customers based across Hampshire, Wiltshire and central, southern England. Its CSAS accreditation in Salisbury is featured in the October 2019 print issue of Professional Security Magazine. Visit www.venturesec.co.uk.