Brendan Musgrove, pictured, is the new MD of the guarding company Total Security Services (TSS).

He’s been managing facility management-based businesses for 15 years, such as for Rentokil Initial and Interserve. For the last five years he was MD of the guard firm Cordant Security, a part of the larger Cordant services contractor. He’s also held management positions in the logistics and leisure sectors. Brendan has an MBA.

He said: “Once I saw for myself the level of investment, and the forward-looking outlook of the senior management team, I knew TSS was where I had to be. TSS have been phenomenally successful in their chosen sectors, I am privileged to be able to join a true market leader in order to help continue, and accelerate, their growth. I really enjoy working with teams to generate new ideas and approaches to the challenges businesses face. I’m a great believer that the answer to every problem is somewhere within the wider team. The key is facilitating an environment where people feel empowered and motivated to contribute in this way.”

About TSS

A family owned business set up in 1989, it directly employs about 5800 front line staff and about 200 in back office and mobile support. It’s based in London and has offices in Birmingham, Bristol, Liverpool and Glasgow. The NSI Guarding Gold company is a SIA-approved contractor. Visit www.totalsecurity.co.uk.

While its work is based on the retail sector – it’s a member of National Business Crime Solution (NBCS) – the firm also offers security for distribution and corporate, commercial and the public sector; and such services as assisted alarm response, key holding/lock up, mobile patrols and a 24-hour control centre.