Font Size: A A A

Home > Security Products > Guarding > Registers of Scotland contract

Guarding

Registers of Scotland contract

01st October 2019

After a competitive tender process, the contractor Corps Security has been awarded a three-year contract to provide security services to Registers of Scotland at Meadowbank House, in Edinburgh. A team of ten officers will provide guarding services with a focus on front-of-house, customer service, CCTV monitoring and patrols.

Registers of Scotland is the public body that compiles and maintains registers relating to property and other legal documents in Scotland.

Mike Bullock, Chief Executive of Corps Security, said: “We are delighted to be working with such a like-minded organisation. Corps Security is a trust which was set up to provide employment for ex-servicemen returning from the Crimea. We share values with Registers of Scotland and look forward to working closely together.”


Tags

Related News

Guarding

Mitie results

19th May 2014

The facilities management plc Mitie announced its results for the year ended read more

Guarding

Motivation guide welcomed

19th July 2012

Publication of updated guidance by the Centre for the Protection of National read more

Guarding

Celtic stewarded

13th November 2016

Lionel Messi, Pep Guardiola, Thorgan Hazard (brother of Eden): in the last read more