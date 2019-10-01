After a competitive tender process, the contractor Corps Security has been awarded a three-year contract to provide security services to Registers of Scotland at Meadowbank House, in Edinburgh. A team of ten officers will provide guarding services with a focus on front-of-house, customer service, CCTV monitoring and patrols.

Registers of Scotland is the public body that compiles and maintains registers relating to property and other legal documents in Scotland.

Mike Bullock, Chief Executive of Corps Security, said: “We are delighted to be working with such a like-minded organisation. Corps Security is a trust which was set up to provide employment for ex-servicemen returning from the Crimea. We share values with Registers of Scotland and look forward to working closely together.”