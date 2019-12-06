Acuity, the front-of-house division of the contract services company Axis Group, is providing reception, concierge and event support services at Broadgate Quarter, pictured.

The flagship property, managed by the investment firm Blackstone Property Management, provides 460,000 sq. ft of office space and stands between London’s key business and cultural districts. It has two reception areas managed by four Acuity employees, who welcome corporate clients, do event management and run a busy site that welcomes between 3,000 and 5,500 people on a working day.

Mark Dewhirst, Building Manager at Broadgate Quarter, says: “It is an extremely busy reception and we expect a five-star service. If the team are not happy, that is mirrored to the people they greet and so it was very important to us that they are well looked after. The Acuity Directors are genuinely passionate about what Acuity can do for its employees, and this shone through in the proposal. The tender decision was given to the team, who agreed Acuity was going to provide more training and personal development opportunities.”

The staff have bespoke training the contractor says featuring classroom-based learning, at work training, mentoring and e-learning. Annual targets for each employee have been set to encourage motivation and performance. Acuity has also designed new uniforms. “Their ideas were spot on, complementing our brand and corporate without being too rigid,” adds Mark.

Those receptionists are also responsible for events, which can include food pop-ups, televised sports screenings, and seasonal activities. Acuity says that it has provided extra training to support smooth running of these events. Mark Dewhirst says: “Overall, we’re more than happy with the high levels of management support that we are receiving from the Acuity team. This in turn is helping us to provide the best possible service to our tenants.”