Living Wage Champion Award

At the annual Living Wage Champion Awards on Wednesday, June 5, Carlisle Support Services were recognised for their commitment to paying the voluntary rate and promoting the Living Wage in their industry and supply chain.

Carlisle Support Services was awarded the “Industry Champion Award” for its work promoting the voluntary rate as a Recognised Service Provider. That means the contractor has committed to pay all head office staff the Living Wage as per the Living Wage Employer agreement.

Unlike accredited Living Wage Employers, where every employee must be paid the Living Wage, Carlisle says that the company is on a journey with clients to enable them to do this. As a Recognised Service Provider it’s committed to actively promote the Living Wage to clients by submitting a Living Wage bid alongside any market rate bid for work.

The company says it promotes the Living Wage as not only the right thing to do, but the option that makes best business sense.

Katherine Chapman, Director of the Living Wage Foundation, said: “Congratulations to Carlisle Support Services for winning an Industry Champion Award this evening. The organisation has gone above and beyond to promote the real Living Wage in the facilities management industry and is integral to the Living Wage movement.”

Paul Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Carlisle Support Services, said: “We’re very proud to have been given this award and to pay the real Living Wage. Paying the real Living Wage is simply the right thing to do and, as notable employer in the region, we really hope that other local employers follow our lead.”

The real Living Wage is £9 across the UK and £10.55 in London. Unlike the UK Government’s minimum wage or so-called Living Wage, it’s independently calculated based on the cost of living.

Katherine Chapman added: “The last year has been particularly successful for the Living Wage Foundation as we’ve seen through the 5,000th Living Wage Accreditation. Our awards are an opportunity to recognise the fantastic businesses who continue to recognise the importance of a wage that truly covers the cost of living, and the value this provides for workers and their families, as well as businesses.”

The awards were hosted by Martin Lewis at Guildhall, London; sponsored by Aviva, Heathrow and the City of London.