Incentive Lynx, the security guarding arm within facilities management contractor Incentive FM Group, has set up a dedicated team of relief cover guards to see that the security and service provided by its core teams is not compromised when someone is off sick or on holiday. The ‘Incentive Lynx Elites’ has been formed after discussions with key clients, the contract firm reports.

Each member of the team will be inducted and trained on the specific sites that they cover. They are CCTV and door supervision SIA-licenced and will take training to include: IOSH; three-day first aid; World Host service; conflict resolution; ACT counter terrorism awareness; and fire warden training. All site training will be refreshed every four months.

A premium uniform will be provided to ensure that they fit into a corporate site and can slip into any of the teams. They will be stationed at strategic locations across London on a daily basis to ensure a response to any gaps that may occur in the core teams, the contractor adds.

Stephen Waud, Managing Director at Incentive Lynx, said: “The ability to provide seamless, high quality cover is a key challenge for security companies and a top concern for clients. The Incentive Lynx Elites will ensure that the quality of our operations is maintained at all times, giving our clients full peace of mind.”