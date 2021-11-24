Guard firm hails latest audit

Oakpark Security has hailed the result of its 2021 Approved Contractor status, placing it in the top 3pc of Security Industry Authority-approved contractors in the UK.

The SIA, besides licensing individuals doing security work such as contract guarding and pub door work, manages the Approved Contractor Scheme (ACS) as a framework for regulated businesses to develop and promote best practice. Auditors praised Oakpark for example saying that the company “…is a truly professional company which takes pride in its brand and the fact it is a market leader within its area of operation. Officers receive first class training tools and benefit package to support them in their role and they are fully supported by the company.”

As a result of this year’s assessment, Oakpark has increased its score from 131 points, awarded in 2020, to 139 points, awarded this year, 2021. A total increase of eight points.

Peter Sutton, Head of Security Services at Oakpark said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Oakpark and is reflective of the long-term commitment, energy and professionalism of our management team and staff. It is moments like this that inspire us to greater things. I cannot thank the management team, our ACS Consultant, Vertas Group and all the customers and staff involved for their incredible input to this result.”

About Oakpark

Oakpark Security Systems Ltd is a supplier of business security and resilience across East Anglia, London and the South Coast of England. It is the security arm of the Vertas Group, a multi-service facilities management company. The company has its Head Office and 24/7 Central Operations Centre in Colchester. The company has regional offices, in Ipswich, Cambridge, Norwich, Bury St Edmunds and Fareham. It’s a member of the ACS Pacesetters, a membership group of the highest-scoring ACS companies. Visit www.oaksec.co.uk.