Geoff Kent has joined Oltec as Group Commercial Director. Olivier Cavaliere, CEO of the Wigan-based contractor, said: “We have recently experienced some significant growth across our business and it is now right to appoint someone of the calibre of Geoff to drive our commercial proposition forward. I have every confidence that Geoff, with his experience at corporate level is the right man for the job and I would like to wish him every success as part of the Oltec family.”

Geoff Kent, pictured, said: “Olivier and I have known each other for a number of years. Olivier approached me to join Oltec, I had no hesitation be part of this fantastic organisation. I was attracted by the culture of the business, versatility, innovation, team spirit and the opportunity to run the Commercial Strategy to make a real difference going forward.”

Geoff Kent has over 15 years of experience and has held several senior roles across the FM sector.

About Oltec

Oltec offers facilities management services – such as M&E, security and cleaning – and a 24-7 helpdesk at head office. Visit https://www.oltecgroup.com.