Font Size: A A A

Home > Security Products > Guarding > Group Commercial Director

Guarding

Group Commercial Director

12th February 2020

Geoff Kent has joined Oltec as Group Commercial Director. Olivier Cavaliere, CEO of the Wigan-based contractor, said: “We have recently experienced some significant growth across our business and it is now right to appoint someone of the calibre of Geoff to drive our commercial proposition forward. I have every confidence that Geoff, with his experience at corporate level is the right man for the job and I would like to wish him every success as part of the Oltec family.”

Geoff Kent, pictured, said: “Olivier and I have known each other for a number of years. Olivier approached me to join Oltec, I had no hesitation be part of this fantastic organisation. I was attracted by the culture of the business, versatility, innovation, team spirit and the opportunity to run the Commercial Strategy to make a real difference going forward.”

Geoff Kent has over 15 years of experience and has held several senior roles across the FM sector.

About Oltec

Oltec offers facilities management services – such as M&E, security and cleaning – and a 24-7 helpdesk at head office. Visit https://www.oltecgroup.com.


Tags

Related News

Guarding

UCL contract

31st August 2018

A contract to provide manned guarding services for University College London’s read more

Guarding

Birthday for telematics firm

17th February 2016

On Sunday, February 14, Quartix reached its 15th birthday. They have grown from read more

Guarding

Cable theft appeal

03rd May 2012

The crime reporting line charity Crimestoppers and partner Openreach (a BT Group read more