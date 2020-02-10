The East Midlands based firm Foremost Security reports a successful year in 2019. Foremost can attribute some of their growth to the takeover of Cerberus Facilities Management. Having been approached by the Nottingham-based security provider in July to discuss a deal, the Foremost team negotiated the purchase, and retained and secured 80pc of Cerberus’s clients. The Leicestershire firm stresses that its security service offering involves no sub-contracting; and points to an average response time of 22 minutes. The company has raised monthly turnover from £208,000 per month in January 2019 to £270,000 per month in December.

Besides the financials to one side, the numbers for 2019 show:

• Increasing the number of key holding customers from 635 to 877

• Increasing weekly guarding hours from 3200 to 4000

• Increasing Lock and Unlock services by 33pc, from 25 to 39 clients

In the last 12 months Foremost have welcomed four new staff members, including a Business Development Manager. Alongside this they have added two new vans to their fleet, which now boasts eight liveried vehicles. The firm is reviewing their office location with a view to making a move in spring 2021. Their client list includes Jeld Wen, Cold Harbour Marine, Enva Waste Management, Lowdham Leisure World, Bunches, and J McCann.

Sales & Marketing Director at Foremost Security, Matt Prince, said: “I am so incredibly proud of what we have achieved in these last 12 months. As well as ensuring the smooth incorporation of Cerberus, we have continued to consolidate our existing business, expand our customer base and invest in our staff, our fleet and in new innovation. The whole team have worked incredibly hard and have shown their absolute commitment to strengthen our position as the biggest and best security company in the region.”

