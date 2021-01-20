Charnwood contract

A security services contract for Charnwood Borough Council based in Loughborough in Leicestershire has been awarded to Samsic UK. The work covers front of house concierge, reception, guarding, patrols, key-holding and alarm response services for the main council offices as well as outreach business centres in the borough.

Samsic UK Security Director, Andrew Hallam, said: “We look forward to developing our relationship with Charnwood. The contract is a great opportunity for our business and extends our relationship with city, county, borough and district councils in the immediate vicinity.”

The contractor reports that it’s a long-standing provider of security services in Leicestershire; clients include Rutland County Council, Leicester City Council, and Leicestershire County Council; covering parks, open spaces, libraries, day centres, commercial offices, recycling centres, benefits offices, schools, cemeteries and void properties.

About the firm

Samsic UK employs over 3000 personnel to provide cleaning, security and related hard and soft services from 12 regional offices to over 1700 sites on behalf of 750 organisations. London sites are serviced by premium brand provider, JPC by Samsic. Visit www.samsic.uk/.