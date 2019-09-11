Iris Groenewald, pictured, of Axis Security is among those nominated for the 2019 Women in Security Awards.

Professional Security Magazine’s Women in Security Awards mark the accomplishments, value and contributions of women within the wider world of security. David Mundell, Axis Security’s Managing Director says of Iris: “As a site supervisor at St Paul’s Cathedral, Iris’ patient and professional manner has resulted in marked improvements on site. She is also positively supporting the officers who report to her, conducts herself with the utmost professionalism and leads by example.”

However, David believes that her impact reaches beyond this: “Iris is increasing the safety of visitors to St Paul’s and the wider public in the surrounding areas with new procedures that she has implemented to help reduce London crime rates. Her approach to security on site is also helping vulnerable people in the area.”

Iris has introduced a new ‘People Watch’ process to help the security team identify and approach vulnerable individuals to ensure they get the help they require. Iris has increased the operational efficiency of the security team during her tenure at the London landmark, and has also improved the security response policies of the Cathedral to stay ahead of emerging security threats.

St Paul’s Cathedral, as one of the most famous and recognisable sights of London, attracts about 4,000 visitors a day and is a venue for high profile events including those attended by the royal family and London Mayors. Iris plays a key organisational role with managerial briefings and security preparation.

Iris is a finalist in the ‘security manager’ category; and the Women in Security Awards winners will be announced tomorrow evening, September 12 in London.

Separately, Acuity, the concierge and reception arm of Axis Group, has been shortlisted by PFM for Partners in Training and Development for its work with the British Medical Association (BMA) in central London. Acuity reviewed the security and reception provision as part of its consultancy service and designed a new front of house team structure that would achieve the BMA’s vision of having an integrated security and reception team.

From Acuity’s Diagnostic Service Audit, a roadmap was devised to integrate the two service functions, and fundamental to the success of this was employee engagement and training. Bespoke training solutions were created for security and reception teams at the BMA by Acuity including: Change Management and One Team Approach training sessions. Coaching and leadership training was given to the newly appointed front of house manager and the Security team was given training to elevate the customer service levels to a five star service standard.

The team has embraced both the change and their new roles, says Chiara Di Rienzo, Acuity Director: “The team is now highly trained, they are motivated and proud of their contribution to the smooth running of the BMA. The team provides a world class welcome to the BMA’s members, tenant, visitors and conference delegates whilst ensuring a safe and secure environment, and we are very proud to be able to deliver this level of auditing and training to achieve this.”

The PFM Awards will be announced on November 6.