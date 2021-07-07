The guarding company Brooknight Security reports that it has been selected as one of 150 companies from differing sectors to be featured in the official History of Parliament Trust 300 Years of Leadership and Innovation commemorative album.

Launched to coincide with the 300th anniversary of the appointment of Britain’s first prime minister, Robert Walpole, in 1721, and in the year of Her Majesty The Queen’s 95th birthday, the book celebrates leadership across the spectrum of British society from Parliament and Crown to captains of industry and those pushing the boundaries of innovation.

300 Years of Leadership and Innovation is a fully illustrated hardback book, authored by a team of academics and award-winning writers. Produced by the History of Parliament Trust – one of the most respected and authoritative research projects in British history – and publisher St James’s House, the publication celebrates leadership in Britain and beyond over the past 300 years.

The book will be launched at Westminster Abbey in September and will be distributed globally to heads of state and other dignitaries.

Jim Moyes, Brooknight CEO says: ‘To receive this level of recognition is incredible and I am absolutely delighted with the news. We have a fantastic team that makes Brooknight what it is, and being selected is due to the professionalism, hard work and dedication of everyone.’

About the firm

Brooknight Security is a privately owned company with 24/7 monitoring and control centre in Milton Keynes, providing security services to mainly the corporate, logistics and distribution sector and retail sectors; clients include, on the high street, Primark. Visit www.brooknight.com.