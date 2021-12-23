Wireless fire detection at Intersec

Hochiki Middle East FZE, part of the Hochiki Group, are among the exhibitors at the Intersec event in January. The Hochiki Middle East staffers will demo the new L@titude system, the company’s fire safety control and indication system.

Its applications range from schools and hospitals, skyscrapers, apartment blocks and entertainment venues, cultural and commercial spaces to international travel ports, manufacturing warehouses and logistics hubs. The system has been designed to use touchscreen technology with a graphical user interface to help display information. It is EN approved and recently DBI certified for the Danish market following its EN54 Part 13 approval.

For visitors looking to improve their energy consumption, Hochiki will be demonstrating the power saving and environmentally friendly FIREscape emergency lighting. Consuming only 0.1W once fully charged, the lower energy consumption directly correlates with lower CO2e emissions; providing building owners with a greener and more cost-effective solution, the company says

Also on show will be Hochiki’s next generation of hybrid wireless fire detection products, Ekho. At the core of the system is the wireless Translator module. It is hard-wired to the fire alarm control panel loop and communicates continuously with the wireless devices. Wireless Expander modules are then used to extend the self-healing radio mesh network, increasing the reach and capacity of the system.

Hochiki’s Middle East Managing Director Shinsuke Kubo said: “We’re really excited to get back to live events and meet with our customers face to face. There is nothing quite like live demonstrations and we are attending with three of our most innovative pieces of life safety technology, so this year’s event really will be the best yet. If you want to learn more about how our world-leading solutions can protect your business, people, and assets, as well as drive a more efficient operation, then do visit our stand.”

Intersec will run at the Dubai World Trade Centre 16-18 January 2022, and Hochiki are stand 4-B22. Register to attend as a visitor at https://intersec.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en.html.