OpenView Security Solutions, the UK privately owned security company, a supplier of fire, electrical and mechanical services, is expanding its passive fire services capability for the public and private housing sectors. Scott Pollock, pictured, has joined as Regional Fire and Life Safety Development Manager. In this new role, he will be responsible for building relationships with new and existing clients looking to install the latest fire and life safety products.

Scott has over 16 years’ experience of this sector including project design and management through to servicing, maintenance, commissioning and handover to meet regulatory requirements. He joins from Consilium Contracting Services, a facilities management services firm. There, as Fire and Security Operations Director, he was responsible for the strategy and organic growth of the division, exceeding all annual targets and KPIs. Scott also worked for installation company Vipond Fire Protection.

Andy Ward, Sales Director of OpenView Security Solutions said: “We are pleased to welcome Scott to OpenView which is experiencing a significant increase in the level of enquiries for passive fire and life safety solutions. His extensive experience of this sector will be invaluable as we continue to expand the level of services we provide and consolidate our leading position in the industry.”

Visit www.openviewgroup.com.