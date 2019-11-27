Font Size: A A A

27th November 2019

The residential fire and carbon monoxide alarm manufacturer Aico has updated its Electrical Contractors Handybook. The Fourth Edition has been given a new look, the firm says. After feedback from customers, the new edition has all the essentials for contractors to choose, install and maintain domestic fire and carbon monoxide alarms, the company says.

The book features the latest standards and legislation and the types of sensors available across Aico’s range of fire and carbon monoxide products. The aim; to help customers site alarms correctly and provide assistance with installation.

It details the importance of the initial testing of a system following installation and then regular testing, besides maintenance and fault-finding. To aid installation and product identification, the book covers accessories available, and how to improve the protection the system provides. Looking for a wiring diagram? The technical details are all included.

Visit www.aico.co.uk/technical-support/guides-publications/#navigation to request copies.


